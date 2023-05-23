What shareholders can do to beat the market with Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) closed the day trading at $2.43 up 6.11% from the previous closing price of $2.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659052 shares were traded. LAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3801.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 800,000 shares for $2.29 per share. The transaction valued at 1,835,920 led to the insider holds 1,200,000 shares of the business.

Casdin Eli bought 800,000 shares of LAB for $1,835,920 on May 19. The Director now owns 1,200,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.29 per share. On May 19, another insider, Black Jeffrey G., who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 42,492 shares for $2.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,213 and bolstered with 85,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAB now has a Market Capitalization of 151.04M and an Enterprise Value of 87.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAB has reached a high of $2.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6092.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LAB traded about 258.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LAB traded about 453.49k shares per day. A total of 79.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LAB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 2.67M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.