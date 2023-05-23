Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) closed at $112.16 down -2.29% from its previous closing price of $114.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2188924 shares were traded. WSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Benson Marta sold 10,000 shares for $114.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,148,790 led to the insider holds 33,477 shares of the business.

ALBER LAURA sold 20,000 shares of WSM for $3,008,582 on Sep 09. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 501,653 shares after completing the transaction at $150.43 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Benson Marta, who serves as the PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $148.69 each. As a result, the insider received 1,784,280 and left with 43,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSM now has a Market Capitalization of 7.48B and an Enterprise Value of 8.56B. As of this moment, Williams-Sonoma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSM has reached a high of $176.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WSM has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 66.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.84M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.34% stake in the company. Shares short for WSM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 9.14M, compared to 8.46M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.92% and a Short% of Float of 18.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WSM is 3.60, from 3.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 18.30% for WSM, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $1.84, while EPS last year was $3.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.78, with high estimates of $3.48 and low estimates of $2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.37 and $11.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.6. EPS for the following year is $14.25, with 24 analysts recommending between $16.21 and $10.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.89B, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.01B, a decrease of -6.20% less than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.92B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.67B, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.93B and the low estimate is $7.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.