Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) was $65.88 for the day, down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $65.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1857343 shares were traded. XEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Carter Brett C sold 30,000 shares for $70.53 per share. The transaction valued at 2,115,921 led to the insider holds 8,146 shares of the business.

O’Connor Timothy John sold 15,625 shares of XEL for $1,087,333 on Apr 28. The EVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 6,498 shares after completing the transaction at $69.59 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Prager Frank P, who serves as the SVP, Strategy, Security & Ext. of the company, sold 737 shares for $65.00 each. As a result, the insider received 47,905 and left with 29,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XEL now has a Market Capitalization of 38.48B and an Enterprise Value of 64.40B. As of this moment, Xcel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XEL has reached a high of $77.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.84.

Shares Statistics:

XEL traded an average of 2.78M shares per day over the past three months and 2.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 551.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 546.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for XEL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.31M, compared to 6.08M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.98, XEL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 60.30% for XEL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.38. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.68 and $3.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.47B to a low estimate of $3.47B. As of the current estimate, Xcel Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.42B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.13B, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.13B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.31B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.05B and the low estimate is $14.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.