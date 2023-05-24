A correction may be in store for PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares?

After finishing at $67.42 in the prior trading day, PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) closed at $65.69, down -2.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4263761 shares were traded. PHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.16.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PHM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when OShaughnessy Robert sold 115,102 shares for $66.90 per share. The transaction valued at 7,700,094 led to the insider holds 177,564 shares of the business.

ANDERSON BRIAN P sold 15,000 shares of PHM for $1,004,235 on Apr 28. The Director now owns 55,886 shares after completing the transaction at $66.95 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, MARSHALL RYAN, who serves as the Chief Exec Officer, President of the company, sold 98,000 shares for $65.27 each. As a result, the insider received 6,396,852 and left with 645,574 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHM now has a Market Capitalization of 14.57B and an Enterprise Value of 15.66B. As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $70.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.50M. Insiders hold about 0.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.08M with a Short Ratio of 8.08M, compared to 7.23M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PHM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.61, compared to 0.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24. The current Payout Ratio is 5.50% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.58 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $2.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.73 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.76 and $8.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.31. EPS for the following year is $9.07, with 15 analysts recommending between $10.88 and $7.04.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.94B to a low estimate of $3.26B. As of the current estimate, PulteGroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.93B, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.72B, a decrease of -10.60% less than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.29B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.23B, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.22B and the low estimate is $12.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.