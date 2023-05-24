Accolade Inc. (ACCD) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

The closing price of Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) was $11.08 for the day, up 0.27% from the previous closing price of $11.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530201 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.89.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACCD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when SINGH RAJEEV sold 1,578 shares for $10.90 per share. The transaction valued at 17,202 led to the insider holds 559,136 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Robert N sold 743 shares of ACCD for $8,100 on May 22. The President now owns 147,879 shares after completing the transaction at $10.90 per share. On May 22, another insider, HILTON MICHAEL W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 680 shares for $10.90 each. As a result, the insider received 7,413 and left with 132,543 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCD now has a Market Capitalization of 988.90M and an Enterprise Value of 985.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.14.

Shares Statistics:

ACCD traded an average of 632.68K shares per day over the past three months and 511.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.62M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$4.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.57, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$2.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $91M to a low estimate of $89.97M. As of the current estimate, Accolade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.53M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.19M, an increase of 13.70% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.73M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $410.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $409.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.14M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $491.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.3M and the low estimate is $471.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.