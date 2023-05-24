Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $44.34

As of close of business last night, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $44.34, down -2.89% from its previous closing price of $45.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 953325 shares were traded. AKRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AKRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Graham G. Walmsley bought 400,000 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,400,000 led to the insider holds 400,000 shares of the business.

Graham G. Walmsley bought 120,000 shares of AKRO for $5,040,000 on May 19. The Director now owns 520,000 shares after completing the transaction at $42.00 per share. On May 01, another insider, Cheng Andrew, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $45.07 each. As a result, the insider received 1,126,860 and left with 409,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKRO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.21B and an Enterprise Value of 1.87B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $54.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AKRO traded 662.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 703.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.46M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKRO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 4.42M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.89% and a Short% of Float of 11.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.75. EPS for the following year is -$3.31, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.63 and -$3.64.