Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stocks Reach New Highs at $82.88 During Trading Session

In the latest session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) closed at $82.88 down -3.74% from its previous closing price of $86.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18321383 shares were traded. BABA stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BABA now has a Market Capitalization of 218.04B and an Enterprise Value of 166.97B. As of this moment, Alibaba’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BABA has reached a high of $125.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BABA has traded an average of 25.59M shares per day and 25.22M over the past ten days. A total of 2.58B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.56B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BABA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 51.83M with a Short Ratio of 51.83M, compared to 54.97M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.34 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.41 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.1 and $6.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.56. EPS for the following year is $9.56, with 30 analysts recommending between $12.68 and $7.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32.68B to a low estimate of $29.71B. As of the current estimate, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $28.56B, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BABA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $129.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.94B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155.72B and the low estimate is $134.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.