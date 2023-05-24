An investigation into Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) closed at $5.61 down -5.87% from its previous closing price of $5.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551493 shares were traded. ANNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Annexon Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Love Douglas sold 6,571 shares for $5.87 per share. The transaction valued at 38,564 led to the insider holds 197,646 shares of the business.

Lew Jennifer sold 166 shares of ANNX for $1,046 on Feb 14. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 29,542 shares after completing the transaction at $6.30 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Overdorf Michael, who serves as the EVP & Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 144 shares for $6.30 each. As a result, the insider received 907 and left with 27,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANNX now has a Market Capitalization of 299.37M and an Enterprise Value of 89.58M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANNX has reached a high of $7.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANNX has traded an average of 470.70K shares per day and 571.46k over the past ten days. A total of 73.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ANNX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 2.08M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$2.5.