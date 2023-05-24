Analysis of General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS): Selected Notes

In the latest session, General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) closed at $85.47 down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $85.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3018129 shares were traded. GIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.38.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of General Mills Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Cordani David sold 8,675 shares for $89.55 per share. The transaction valued at 776,847 led to the insider holds 7,885 shares of the business.

Pallot Mark A sold 4,081 shares of GIS for $368,591 on May 16. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 13,121 shares after completing the transaction at $90.32 per share. On May 12, another insider, Benson Jodi J, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 3,009 shares for $90.59 each. As a result, the insider received 272,600 and left with 35,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIS now has a Market Capitalization of 51.36B and an Enterprise Value of 62.33B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIS has reached a high of $90.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GIS has traded an average of 2.96M shares per day and 2.77M over the past ten days. A total of 592.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GIS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.59M, compared to 10.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GIS is 2.16, from 2.13 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44. The current Payout Ratio is 45.50% for GIS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.24. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.67 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.23B to a low estimate of $5.02B. As of the current estimate, General Mills Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.89B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.97B, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.88B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.99B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.25B and the low estimate is $20.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.