Analysis of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI): Selected Notes

After finishing at $178.94 in the prior trading day, HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) closed at $164.83, down -7.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1259262 shares were traded. HEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $178.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.61.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HEI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 139.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Neitzel Julie sold 250 shares for $133.61 per share. The transaction valued at 33,403 led to the insider holds 155 shares of the business.

SCHRIESHEIM ALAN sold 20,000 shares of HEI for $3,335,710 on Apr 05. The Director now owns 114,261 shares after completing the transaction at $166.79 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Schwitter Frank J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $138.65 each. As a result, the insider received 83,189 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HEI now has a Market Capitalization of 20.44B and an Enterprise Value of 21.08B. As of this moment, HEICO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEI has reached a high of $180.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 169.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 306.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 481.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 136.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.36M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HEI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 1.88M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HEI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.19, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.13. The current Payout Ratio is 7.20% for HEI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 125:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $694.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $718M to a low estimate of $679.6M. As of the current estimate, HEICO Corporation’s year-ago sales were $569.53M, an estimated increase of 22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $732.13M, an increase of 20.10% less than the figure of $22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $761.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $702.74M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.