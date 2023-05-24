Analyst EPS estimates for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) stock

After finishing at $1.14 in the prior trading day, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) closed at $1.10, down -3.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3064471 shares were traded. DNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNN now has a Market Capitalization of 905.45M and an Enterprise Value of 862.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 92.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 62.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -43.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNN has reached a high of $1.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0496, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1885.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 832.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 810.72M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DNN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 36.62M with a Short Ratio of 36.62M, compared to 34.67M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.66M, down -19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.19M and the low estimate is $9.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.