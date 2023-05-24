Analysts predict EPS of $0.73 for Newmont Corporation (NEM)’s current quarter

In the latest session, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) closed at $42.49 down -1.94% from its previous closing price of $43.33. On the day, 9189979 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Newmont Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares for $47.76 per share. The transaction valued at 525,360 led to the insider holds 300,039 shares of the business.

Atkinson Robert D sold 3,000 shares of NEM for $143,280 on May 01. The EVP & COO now owns 81,751 shares after completing the transaction at $47.76 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Palmer Thomas Ronald, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $48.92 each. As a result, the insider received 538,120 and left with 311,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEM now has a Market Capitalization of 37.67B and an Enterprise Value of 40.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has reached a high of $70.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEM has traded an average of 8.49M shares per day and 8M over the past ten days. A total of 794.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 792.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.69M with a Short Ratio of 16.69M, compared to 18.16M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NEM is 1.60, from 1.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.31. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $1.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.08B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.13B to a low estimate of $4.03B. As of the current estimate, Newmont Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.08B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.68B, an increase of 31.30% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.68B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.13B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.38B and the low estimate is $15.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.