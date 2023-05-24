Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) closed the day trading at $61.93 down -1.76% from the previous closing price of $63.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5325634 shares were traded. PDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PDD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDD now has a Market Capitalization of 89.40B and an Enterprise Value of 70.15B. As of this moment, PDD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $106.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PDD traded about 9.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PDD traded about 8.54M shares per day. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 911.82M. Shares short for PDD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 29.08M with a Short Ratio of 29.08M, compared to 29.96M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.97. EPS for the following year is $5.13, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.88 and $4.28.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $4.56B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.92B to a low estimate of $4.34B. As of the current estimate, PDD Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.31B, an estimated increase of 38.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.61B, an increase of 28.40% less than the figure of $38.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.07B.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.63B, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.36B and the low estimate is $25.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.