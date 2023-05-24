Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

In the latest session, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) closed at $8.09 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $8.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2061801 shares were traded. GEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.06.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The GEO Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Black James H. sold 12,837 shares for $8.36 per share. The transaction valued at 107,253 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Black James H. sold 3,000 shares of GEO for $32,970 on Dec 12. The SVP & Pres, Secure Services now owns 6,373 shares after completing the transaction at $10.99 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, March Shayn P., who serves as the VP of Finance and Treasurer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,000 and left with 56,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEO now has a Market Capitalization of 944.23M and an Enterprise Value of 2.92B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEO has reached a high of $12.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GEO has traded an average of 2.15M shares per day and 2.4M over the past ten days. A total of 121.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.21M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GEO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 22.65M with a Short Ratio of 22.65M, compared to 23.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.98% and a Short% of Float of 25.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GEO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 21, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $612.57M, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $619.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607.94M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.