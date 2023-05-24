Analysts provide stock recommendations for Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) closed the day trading at $30.75 down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $31.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1098988 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLYW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Harris Matthew C sold 1,000,000 shares for $30.60 per share. The transaction valued at 30,600,000 led to the insider holds 7,795,388 shares of the business.

Butterfield Peter sold 11,232 shares of FLYW for $343,806 on May 18. The General Counsel and CCO now owns 119,685 shares after completing the transaction at $30.61 per share. On May 17, another insider, Massaro Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 11,457 shares for $28.85 each. As a result, the insider received 330,561 and left with 1,185,565 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLYW now has a Market Capitalization of 3.27B and an Enterprise Value of 2.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -175.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $31.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLYW traded about 858.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLYW traded about 1.36M shares per day. A total of 109.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.98M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 3.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $74.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.2M to a low estimate of $72.06M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $56.54M, an estimated increase of 31.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $120.94M, an increase of 32.00% over than the figure of $31.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.33M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $392.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $358.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $374.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $289.38M, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $477.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $509.01M and the low estimate is $456M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.