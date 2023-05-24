Analyzing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s quick and current ratios

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) closed the day trading at $6.21 down -23.80% from the previous closing price of $8.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1528371 shares were traded. ACHV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACHV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 41.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHV now has a Market Capitalization of 129.46M and an Enterprise Value of 120.88M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHV has reached a high of $10.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACHV traded about 137.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACHV traded about 313.62k shares per day. A total of 17.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.28M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 569.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 546.42k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.5 and -$2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.71. EPS for the following year is -$1.74, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$2.51.