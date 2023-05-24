Analyzing Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)’s quick and current ratios

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) closed the day trading at $4.36 up 3.07% from the previous closing price of $4.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615785 shares were traded. BBAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5006 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBAR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAR now has a Market Capitalization of 906.81M. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR has reached a high of $5.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2626, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7397.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBAR traded about 677.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBAR traded about 580.12k shares per day. A total of 204.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.24M. Insiders hold about 76.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 627.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 764.65k on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

BBAR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.73%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BBAR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 21, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $205.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.53M to a low estimate of $205.53M. As of the current estimate, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -80.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.99M, a decrease of -47.20% over than the figure of -$80.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $222.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222.99M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.