Analyzing Stryker Corporation (SYK)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Stryker Corporation’s stock clocked out at $274.16, down -4.20% from its previous closing price of $286.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2163273 shares were traded. SYK stock price reached its highest trading level at $285.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $272.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Datar Srikant M. sold 1,000 shares for $286.00 per share. The transaction valued at 286,000 led to the insider holds 5,967 shares of the business.

Golston Allan C. sold 5,459 shares of SYK for $1,437,180 on Feb 28. The Director now owns 13,537 shares after completing the transaction at $263.27 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Menon Viju, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 2,161 shares for $264.31 each. As a result, the insider received 571,166 and left with 10,611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYK now has a Market Capitalization of 113.69B and an Enterprise Value of 124.81B. As of this moment, Stryker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYK has reached a high of $306.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $188.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 286.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 247.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYK traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 379.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SYK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 6.88M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.89, SYK has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07. The current Payout Ratio is 41.60% for SYK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.48 and a low estimate of $2.32, while EPS last year was $2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $2.49 and low estimates of $2.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.27 and $10.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.16. EPS for the following year is $11.22, with 27 analysts recommending between $11.55 and $10.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 22 analysts expect revenue to total $4.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.96B to a low estimate of $4.75B. As of the current estimate, Stryker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.49B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.81B, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.76B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.45B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.77B and the low estimate is $21.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.