Analyzing Teck Resources Limited (TECK)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $42.29 in the prior trading day, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) closed at $40.37, down -4.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5668618 shares were traded. TECK stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.25.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TECK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECK now has a Market Capitalization of 23.48B and an Enterprise Value of 29.28B. As of this moment, Teck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECK has reached a high of $49.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 514.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 503.92M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TECK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.5M with a Short Ratio of 13.50M, compared to 15.86M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TECK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 0.37 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 12.30% for TECK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.78 and $3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.21. EPS for the following year is $4.99, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.62 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.38B to a low estimate of $2.83B. As of the current estimate, Teck Resources Limited’s year-ago sales were $4.34B, an estimated decrease of -28.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69B, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of -$28.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.42B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.76B, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.51B and the low estimate is $11.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.