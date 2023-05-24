Analyzing Unity Software Inc. (U)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Unity Software Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.31, down -6.13% from its previous closing price of $30.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8505370 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of U’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Bar-Zeev Tomer sold 37,500 shares for $32.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,212,375 led to the insider holds 1,726,459 shares of the business.

Bar-Zeev Tomer sold 37,500 shares of U for $1,204,875 on Apr 03. The President, Grow now owns 1,763,959 shares after completing the transaction at $32.13 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Bar-Zeev Tomer, who serves as the President, Grow of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $32.34 each. As a result, the insider received 2,425,500 and left with 1,801,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, U now has a Market Capitalization of 11.22B and an Enterprise Value of 12.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $58.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that U traded 8.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 375.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.20M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Apr 27, 2023 were 24.4M with a Short Ratio of 24.40M, compared to 24.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 6.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $518.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $557M to a low estimate of $511M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.04M, an estimated increase of 74.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $550.13M, an increase of 70.40% less than the figure of $74.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.74M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 55.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.