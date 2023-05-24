Analyzing Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) closed at $14.73 up 0.96% from its previous closing price of $14.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736096 shares were traded. WWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Long Nicholas T. bought 10,000 shares for $16.13 per share. The transaction valued at 161,300 led to the insider holds 26,334 shares of the business.

BOROMISA JEFFREY M bought 100,000 shares of WWW for $1,049,000 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 156,900 shares after completing the transaction at $10.49 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, HOFFMAN BRENDAN, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $10.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 76,875 and bolstered with 48,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WWW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.25B and an Enterprise Value of 2.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWW has reached a high of $24.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WWW has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 79.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.47% stake in the company. Shares short for WWW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.51M with a Short Ratio of 5.51M, compared to 4.8M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.94% and a Short% of Float of 9.65%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WWW is 0.40, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $580.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $582.02M to a low estimate of $578.3M. As of the current estimate, Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $713.6M, an estimated decrease of -18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $677.92M, a decrease of -1.90% over than the figure of -$18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $708.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $582.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76B and the low estimate is $2.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.