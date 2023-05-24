Aon plc (AON) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $314.40

In the latest session, Aon plc (NYSE: AON) closed at $314.40 down -3.46% from its previous closing price of $325.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 885706 shares were traded. AON stock price reached its highest trading level at $324.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $313.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aon plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Andersen Eric sold 7,500 shares for $335.55 per share. The transaction valued at 2,516,662 led to the insider holds 144,164 shares of the business.

Davies Christa sold 20,528 shares of AON for $6,263,316 on Feb 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 179,571 shares after completing the transaction at $305.11 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Davies Christa, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 51,244 shares for $310.14 each. As a result, the insider received 15,893,054 and left with 199,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AON now has a Market Capitalization of 66.71B and an Enterprise Value of 77.24B. As of this moment, Aon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AON has reached a high of $338.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $246.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 320.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 302.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AON has traded an average of 884.40K shares per day and 781.49k over the past ten days. A total of 206.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AON as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AON is 2.46, from 2.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84. The current Payout Ratio is 13.40% for AON, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.96 and a low estimate of $2.72, while EPS last year was $2.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.26, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $2.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.8 and $14.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.37. EPS for the following year is $16.19, with 17 analysts recommending between $16.63 and $15.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.17B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.24B to a low estimate of $3.12B. As of the current estimate, Aon plc’s year-ago sales were $2.98B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.89B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.82B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.48B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.18B and the low estimate is $13.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.