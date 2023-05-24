Are analysts optimistic about Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COGT) stock?

The price of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) closed at $11.61 in the last session, up 4.31% from day before closing price of $11.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650400 shares were traded. COGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.07.

We take a closer look at COGT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 1,200,000 shares for $8.25 per share. The transaction valued at 9,900,000 led to the insider holds 2,472,124 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COGT now has a Market Capitalization of 818.02M and an Enterprise Value of 644.22M.

Over the past 52 weeks, COGT has reached a high of $18.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.87.

According to the various share statistics, COGT traded on average about 637.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 636.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.89M. Shares short for COGT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 5.31M, compared to 6.17M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.48% and a Short% of Float of 7.78%.

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.12, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$2.63.