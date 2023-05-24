Are analysts optimistic about Global-e Online Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock?

As of close of business last night, Global-e Online Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $32.80, down -6.12% from its previous closing price of $34.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2059442 shares were traded. GLBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLBE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLBE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.90B and an Enterprise Value of 4.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -432.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLBE has reached a high of $37.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLBE traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.33M. Insiders hold about 21.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GLBE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 5.8M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $127.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $128.14M to a low estimate of $125.22M. As of the current estimate, Global-e Online Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $87.31M, an estimated increase of 45.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.25M, an increase of 34.80% less than the figure of $45.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $571.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $578.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.05M, up 41.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $791.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $837.72M and the low estimate is $761.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.