Are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares too expensive at this price?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) closed the day trading at $1.77 down -5.85% from the previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689644 shares were traded. TNXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

For a better understanding of TNXP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNXP now has a Market Capitalization of 22.03M and an Enterprise Value of -97.44M.

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $29.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0742, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2589.

Over the past 3-months, TNXP traded about 204.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TNXP traded about 434.14k shares per day. A total of 10.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.34M. Shares short for TNXP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 238.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 400.77k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.38%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.44 and a low estimate of -$2.44, while EPS last year was -$7.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.37, with high estimates of -$2.37 and low estimates of -$2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.56 and -$9.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.56. EPS for the following year is -$7.87, with 1 analysts recommending between -$7.87 and -$7.87.