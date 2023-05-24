Are Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) shares too expensive at this price?

After finishing at $27.70 in the prior trading day, Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) closed at $26.50, down -4.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674513 shares were traded. XPOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XPOF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Junk Ryan sold 26,000 shares for $28.26 per share. The transaction valued at 734,760 led to the insider holds 12,465 shares of the business.

Geisler Anthony sold 100 shares of XPOF for $3,349 on May 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 371,643 shares after completing the transaction at $33.49 per share. On May 02, another insider, Geisler Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,105 shares for $33.02 each. As a result, the insider received 135,547 and left with 371,743 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPOF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 1.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPOF has reached a high of $33.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 570.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 439.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.57M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XPOF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 3.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.97% and a Short% of Float of 15.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $72.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.5M to a low estimate of $70.5M. As of the current estimate, Xponential Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.56M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.86M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.95M, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $365.21M and the low estimate is $333.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.