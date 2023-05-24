As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) offers stability

In the latest session, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) closed at $37.42 up 1.82% from its previous closing price of $36.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643744 shares were traded. SMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.24.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Simply Good Foods Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Ratzan Brian K. sold 15,133 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 605,320 led to the insider holds 2,672,557 shares of the business.

Matthews Timothy Allen sold 16,800 shares of SMPL for $662,360 on May 11. The VP, Controller and CAO now owns 18,039 shares after completing the transaction at $39.43 per share. On May 11, another insider, KRAFT TIMOTHY RICHARD, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of the company, sold 10,656 shares for $39.61 each. As a result, the insider received 422,046 and left with 28,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMPL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.59B and an Enterprise Value of 3.94B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMPL has reached a high of $41.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMPL has traded an average of 582.31K shares per day and 579.07k over the past ten days. A total of 99.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.73M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMPL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 3.63M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Smart for Life, Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.37, with high estimates of $15.00 and low estimates of $19.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Energy and $Communication Services for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Technology. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.