Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) was $0.57 for the day, up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $0.57. On the day, 626211 shares were traded. ASXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6044 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASXC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Biffi Andrea bought 293,077 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 207,557 led to the insider holds 492,815 shares of the business.

Starling William N JR sold 27,010 shares of ASXC for $10,804 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 13,846 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASXC now has a Market Capitalization of 141.21M and an Enterprise Value of 90.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASXC has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6468, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5644.

Shares Statistics:

ASXC traded an average of 928.83K shares per day over the past three months and 695.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 238.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ASXC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.29M with a Short Ratio of 12.29M, compared to 12.49M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1M to a low estimate of $1.04M. As of the current estimate, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $994k, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99M, a decrease of -31.40% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.09M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.3M and the low estimate is $14.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.