aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) closed at $2.49 in the last session, up 2.05% from day before closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888578 shares were traded. LIFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LIFE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when SCHIMMEL PAUL bought 200,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 450,000 led to the insider holds 313,023 shares of the business.

Broadfoot Jill Marie sold 1,566 shares of LIFE for $3,696 on Feb 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 15,460 shares after completing the transaction at $2.36 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Shukla Sanjay, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,405 and bolstered with 50,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIFE now has a Market Capitalization of 135.56M and an Enterprise Value of 80.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIFE has reached a high of $4.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0848, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4705.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LIFE traded on average about 620.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 937.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LIFE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 299.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 408.18k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$1.33.