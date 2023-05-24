Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Stock Price Peaks at $4.6657 During Trading

The closing price of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) was $4.57 for the day, down -3.18% from the previous closing price of $4.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3694231 shares were traded. BLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6657 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4900.

Our analysis of BLDP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 407.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.62.

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $9.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8991.

BLDP traded an average of 2.68M shares per day over the past three months and 3.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 298.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.77M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 31.88M with a Short Ratio of 31.88M, compared to 31.56M on Mar 30, 2023.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.63.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.7M to a low estimate of $13.1M. As of the current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.93M, an estimated decrease of -25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $27M, an increase of 13.40% over than the figure of -$25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.9M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.79M, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.5M and the low estimate is $108M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.