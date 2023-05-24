Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Records 0.09% Price increase in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) was $11.26 for the day, up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $11.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610112 shares were traded. BAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.90.

Our analysis of BAND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Ross Kade sold 70 shares for $11.22 per share. The transaction valued at 785 led to the insider holds 13,081 shares of the business.

Roush Lukas M. bought 9,200 shares of BAND for $147,145 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 23,890 shares after completing the transaction at $15.99 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Bottorff Rebecca, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 1,117 shares for $22.58 each. As a result, the insider received 25,222 and left with 16,439 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAND now has a Market Capitalization of 297.52M and an Enterprise Value of 605.43M. As of this moment, Bandwidth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.77.

Over the past 52 weeks, BAND has reached a high of $29.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.25.

BAND traded an average of 595.19K shares per day over the past three months and 356.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.13M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BAND as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.77M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.46% and a Short% of Float of 8.11%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $0.88.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.4M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, Bandwidth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.49M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.79M, a decrease of -0.40% less than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $583.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $576.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $580.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573.15M, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $663.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $683.75M and the low estimate is $624.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.