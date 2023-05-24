BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $99.66 in the prior trading day, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) closed at $96.76, down -2.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1695495 shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BILL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 154.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when JACOBS BRIAN sold 2,000 shares for $98.70 per share. The transaction valued at 197,398 led to the insider holds 2,826 shares of the business.

Rettig John R. sold 6,008 shares of BILL for $570,760 on May 05. The CFO now owns 28,866 shares after completing the transaction at $95.00 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Rettig John R., who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 9,377 shares for $90.16 each. As a result, the insider received 845,474 and left with 28,866 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILL now has a Market Capitalization of 10.00B and an Enterprise Value of 9.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $179.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.47M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.02M with a Short Ratio of 9.02M, compared to 9.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $279.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $292.84M to a low estimate of $277.1M. As of the current estimate, BILL Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $200.22M, an estimated increase of 39.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.13M, an increase of 41.50% over than the figure of $39.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $309.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $285.85M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $641.96M, up 62.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.