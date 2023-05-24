Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.10 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.12 in the prior trading day, Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) closed at $0.10, down -17.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0210 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2221936 shares were traded. BTOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1190 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0950.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTOG now has a Market Capitalization of 25.49M and an Enterprise Value of 28.18M. As of this moment, Bit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTOG has reached a high of $1.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2188, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2654.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 120.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 417.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 100.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.04M. Insiders hold about 18.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BTOG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 170.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 167k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.