Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $51.50

As of close of business last night, Boston Scientific Corporation’s stock clocked out at $51.50, down -4.06% from its previous closing price of $53.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12850805 shares were traded. BSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BSX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 129.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold 63,339 shares for $53.60 per share. The transaction valued at 3,394,856 led to the insider holds 213,859 shares of the business.

Carruthers Wendy sold 11,671 shares of BSX for $624,333 on May 15. The EVP, Human Resources now owns 78,110 shares after completing the transaction at $53.49 per share. On May 02, another insider, Thepaut Eric Francis Yves, who serves as the EVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr of the company, sold 83,401 shares for $52.49 each. As a result, the insider received 4,377,543 and left with 12,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSX now has a Market Capitalization of 73.45B and an Enterprise Value of 81.80B. As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSX has reached a high of $54.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BSX traded 9.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BSX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.97M with a Short Ratio of 17.97M, compared to 15.16M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $3.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.56B to a low estimate of $3.48B. As of the current estimate, Boston Scientific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.24B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.35B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.68B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.35B and the low estimate is $14.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.