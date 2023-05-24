Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) closed at $1.08 in the last session, down -2.70% from day before closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 755651 shares were traded. CEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CEI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEI now has a Market Capitalization of 21.80M and an Enterprise Value of 54.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 98.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has reached a high of $37.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3800, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7789.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CEI traded on average about 692.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 629.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.41M. Insiders hold about 11.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CEI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 1.59M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.73% and a Short% of Float of 9.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.