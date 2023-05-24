Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) closed at $3.70 down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $3.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521256 shares were traded. CARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6800.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Posner Christopher sold 3,869 shares for $4.40 per share. The transaction valued at 17,024 led to the insider holds 172,514 shares of the business.

Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. sold 2,733 shares of CARA for $13,419 on Apr 04. The Chief Scientific Off,SVP-R&D now owns 156,740 shares after completing the transaction at $4.91 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Terrillion Scott, who serves as the Sec’y; Chief Compliance & G.C. of the company, sold 2,481 shares for $4.91 each. As a result, the insider received 12,182 and left with 91,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARA now has a Market Capitalization of 240.59M and an Enterprise Value of 97.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARA has reached a high of $12.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.0114.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CARA has traded an average of 746.61K shares per day and 886.02k over the past ten days. A total of 53.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.03M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CARA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.01M, compared to 5.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.27% and a Short% of Float of 13.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.5M to a low estimate of $6.4M. As of the current estimate, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23M, an estimated decrease of -66.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.24M, an increase of 31.70% over than the figure of -$66.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.87M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.29M and the low estimate is $70.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 99.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.