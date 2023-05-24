Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The price of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) closed at $0.63 in the last session, down -2.61% from day before closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0169 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559180 shares were traded. CTRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6764 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6250.

We take a closer look at CTRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRM now has a Market Capitalization of 71.48M and an Enterprise Value of 80.95M. As of this moment, Castor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.53.

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRM has reached a high of $1.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7182, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1378.

According to the various share statistics, CTRM traded on average about 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 327.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.61M. Shares short for CTRM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 2.14M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.