Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) was $1.42 for the day, down -7.19% from the previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706055 shares were traded. CSSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CSSE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when NEWMARK L AMY bought 16,000 shares for $13.98 per share. The transaction valued at 223,680 led to the insider holds 16,000 shares of the business.

ROUHANA WILLIAM J JR bought 1,860,015 shares of CSSE for $4,278,034 on Apr 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,153,123 shares after completing the transaction at $2.30 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Weiss Lurie Christina, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $2.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,250 and bolstered with 58,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSSE now has a Market Capitalization of 40.69M and an Enterprise Value of 519.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -46.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSSE has reached a high of $15.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0243, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5986.

Shares Statistics:

CSSE traded an average of 463.93K shares per day over the past three months and 435.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.39M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CSSE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.6M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 12.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.31 and a low estimate of -$2.15, while EPS last year was -$1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.56, with high estimates of -$1.22 and low estimates of -$2.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.94 and -$7.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.84. EPS for the following year is -$5.8, with 4 analysts recommending between -$3.51 and -$7.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $125.13M to a low estimate of $114.26M. As of the current estimate, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.64M, an estimated increase of 217.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.22M, an increase of 90.70% less than the figure of $217.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.62M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $502.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $496.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.81M, up 96.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $557.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $567.22M and the low estimate is $541M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.