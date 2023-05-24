Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

The closing price of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) was $42.35 for the day, down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $42.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1770443 shares were traded. TMHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TMHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when LYON WILLIAM H sold 8,000 shares for $45.03 per share. The transaction valued at 360,240 led to the insider holds 3,477,316 shares of the business.

Sherman Darrell sold 6,561 shares of TMHC for $295,245 on May 18. The EVP, CLO & Secretary now owns 119,579 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On May 17, another insider, Sherman Darrell, who serves as the EVP, CLO & Secretary of the company, sold 14,595 shares for $44.50 each. As a result, the insider received 649,478 and left with 119,579 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMHC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.59B and an Enterprise Value of 6.11B. As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $45.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.00.

Shares Statistics:

TMHC traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.07% stake in the company. Shares short for TMHC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 3.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.75. EPS for the following year is $6.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.51 and $5.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.88B, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, a decrease of -18.60% less than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.89B, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.58B and the low estimate is $6.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.