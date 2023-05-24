Consensus estimate for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)’s next quarter EPS at $0.33

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) closed the day trading at $25.21 down -3.00% from the previous closing price of $25.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663328 shares were traded. DRVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DRVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when ARONSON NEAL K sold 7,000,000 shares for $32.19 per share. The transaction valued at 225,330,000 led to the insider holds 32,758,952 shares of the business.

Driven Equity LLC sold 4,742,797 shares of DRVN for $152,670,635 on Sep 15. The 10% Owner now owns 29,535,108 shares after completing the transaction at $32.19 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, RC IV Cayman ICW Holdings LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,257,203 shares for $32.19 each. As a result, the insider received 72,659,365 and left with 14,056,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRVN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.07B and an Enterprise Value of 8.76B. As of this moment, Driven’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 113.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRVN has reached a high of $35.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DRVN traded about 501.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DRVN traded about 663.11k shares per day. A total of 162.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.06M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.82% stake in the company. Shares short for DRVN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 3.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $587.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $611.91M to a low estimate of $570.5M. As of the current estimate, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $508.62M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $601.85M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $618M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $579M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.77B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.