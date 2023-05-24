Consensus estimates for Cerus Corporation (CERS) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Cerus Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.94, down -2.02% from its previous closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1635214 shares were traded. CERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CERS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when BJERKHOLT ERIC bought 5,000 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 82,133 shares of the business.

Greenman William Mariner sold 60,480 shares of CERS for $169,344 on Mar 13. The President and CEO now owns 2,616,411 shares after completing the transaction at $2.80 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Jayaraman Vivek K, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 25,356 shares for $2.80 each. As a result, the insider received 70,997 and left with 641,861 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERS now has a Market Capitalization of 412.32M and an Enterprise Value of 397.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3797.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CERS traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 178.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 7.31M, compared to 8.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $41.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.84M to a low estimate of $39.5M. As of the current estimate, Cerus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $41M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.73M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $194.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $172.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.05M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215.87M and the low estimate is $187M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.