Consensus estimates for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) stock’s next quarter

The closing price of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) was $23.84 for the day, down -1.32% from the previous closing price of $24.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1280859 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 619.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 1,415 shares for $22.79 per share. The transaction valued at 32,248 led to the insider holds 64,629 shares of the business.

TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 3,575 shares of SHLS for $70,535 on Mar 15. The President now owns 66,044 shares after completing the transaction at $19.73 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Whitaker Jason R, who serves as the of the company, sold 181,541 shares for $21.16 each. As a result, the insider received 3,841,408 and left with 634,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHLS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.97B and an Enterprise Value of 4.20B. As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.03.

Shares Statistics:

SHLS traded an average of 3.75M shares per day over the past three months and 3.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.65M with a Short Ratio of 12.65M, compared to 11.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 7.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.2M to a low estimate of $98M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.49M, an estimated increase of 57.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.81M, an increase of 52.80% less than the figure of $57.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $151.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.4M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $516.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.94M, up 53.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $717.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $857.83M and the low estimate is $594.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.