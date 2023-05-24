CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs CURO

After finishing at $1.05 in the prior trading day, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) closed at $1.08, up 2.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634423 shares were traded. CURO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CURO by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Clark Douglas D bought 11,660 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 18,629 led to the insider holds 728,557 shares of the business.

Clark Douglas D bought 8,340 shares of CURO for $13,364 on May 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 716,897 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Clark Douglas D, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,712 and bolstered with 708,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CURO now has a Market Capitalization of 45.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CURO has reached a high of $8.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5574, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7210.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 137.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 207.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.37M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CURO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CURO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.22, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 40.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.91 and -$2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.55 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $209.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.76M to a low estimate of $208.93M. As of the current estimate, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $304.4M, an estimated decrease of -31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $223.28M, an increase of 0.90% over than the figure of -$31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220.56M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CURO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $893M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $880.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $884.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $996M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.