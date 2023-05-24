Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.23

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) closed the day trading at $3.89 down -4.42% from the previous closing price of $4.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 891358 shares were traded. DXLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DXLG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares for $6.19 per share. The transaction valued at 165,235 led to the insider holds 9,399,297 shares of the business.

Gaeta Anthony sold 10,000 shares of DXLG for $62,527 on Mar 16. The Chief Stores Officer now owns 133,711 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Surette Allison, who serves as the Chief Merchandising Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider received 202,560 and left with 64,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXLG now has a Market Capitalization of 341.28M and an Enterprise Value of 433.45M. As of this moment, Destination’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXLG has reached a high of $7.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8776, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8530.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DXLG traded about 682.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DXLG traded about 523.86k shares per day. A total of 62.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.94M. Insiders hold about 8.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DXLG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 3.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $126.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $127M to a low estimate of $126.44M. As of the current estimate, Destination XL Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.66M, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.56M, a decrease of -0.70% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.12M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $565M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $558.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $561.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $545.84M, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $587.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $594M and the low estimate is $580.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.