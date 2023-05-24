DOCS (Doximity Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) closed at $31.34 down -1.45% from its previous closing price of $31.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1290178 shares were traded. DOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.02.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Doximity Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Cabral Timothy S sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 262,500 led to the insider holds 4,714 shares of the business.

Cabral Timothy S sold 10,000 shares of DOCS for $319,955 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 4,714 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Cabral Timothy S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 262,500 and left with 4,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.20B and an Enterprise Value of 5.38B. As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $47.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOCS has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1.97M over the past ten days. A total of 192.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.34M with a Short Ratio of 10.34M, compared to 10.05M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $107.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $113.72M to a low estimate of $106.7M. As of the current estimate, Doximity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.64M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.35M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.2M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $509.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.05M, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $598.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $630.5M and the low estimate is $566.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.