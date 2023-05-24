Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) was $149.27 for the day, down -4.19% from the previous closing price of $155.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568409 shares were traded. DUOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $157.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DUOL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 115.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Meese Robert sold 4,600 shares for $150.07 per share. The transaction valued at 690,314 led to the insider holds 205,188 shares of the business.

Skaruppa Matthew sold 1,972 shares of DUOL for $282,872 on May 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 62,461 shares after completing the transaction at $143.44 per share. On May 15, another insider, Glance Natalie, who serves as the Chief Engineering Officer of the company, sold 1,809 shares for $140.83 each. As a result, the insider received 254,761 and left with 132,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUOL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.81B and an Enterprise Value of 5.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -92.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $156.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.26.

Shares Statistics:

DUOL traded an average of 736.09K shares per day over the past three months and 853.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.18M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 2.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.77M to a low estimate of $122.41M. As of the current estimate, Duolingo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $88.39M, an estimated increase of 40.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.12M, an increase of 36.60% less than the figure of $40.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.23M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $521.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $507.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.5M, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $638.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $668.35M and the low estimate is $619M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.