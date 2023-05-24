e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Shares Decline by -1.09% to Close at $85.01

As of close of business last night, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s stock clocked out at $85.01, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $85.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 986920 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when AMIN TARANG sold 39,740 shares for $88.47 per share. The transaction valued at 3,515,711 led to the insider holds 286,964 shares of the business.

AMIN TARANG sold 16,664 shares of ELF for $1,474,589 on May 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 305,673 shares after completing the transaction at $88.49 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, FIELDS MANDY J, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 20,940 shares for $94.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,984,497 and left with 121,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELF now has a Market Capitalization of 4.49B and an Enterprise Value of 4.48B. As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 99.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $97.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELF traded 911.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 812.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 1.69M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $156.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $168.22M to a low estimate of $149.8M. As of the current estimate, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.14M, an estimated increase of 48.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.48M, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $48.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.1M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $559.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $547.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.15M, up 39.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $637.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $680M and the low estimate is $601.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.