Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Records -4.96% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) was $84.74 for the day, down -4.96% from the previous closing price of $89.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3061578 shares were traded. EW stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Ullem Scott B. sold 80,700 shares for $88.54 per share. The transaction valued at 7,145,004 led to the insider holds 18,294 shares of the business.

MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A sold 19,875 shares of EW for $1,758,653 on May 10. The Chairman & CEO now owns 81,725 shares after completing the transaction at $88.49 per share. On May 10, another insider, BOBO DONALD E JR, who serves as the CVP,Strategy/Corp Development of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $89.22 each. As a result, the insider received 223,050 and left with 33,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EW now has a Market Capitalization of 52.56B and an Enterprise Value of 51.99B. As of this moment, Edwards’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EW has reached a high of $107.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.43.

Shares Statistics:

EW traded an average of 3.07M shares per day over the past three months and 2.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 607.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 602.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.18M with a Short Ratio of 9.18M, compared to 14.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 26 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.79B and the low estimate is $6.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.