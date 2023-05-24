EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

As of close of business last night, EHang Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $11.24, down -2.52% from its previous closing price of $11.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504276 shares were traded. EH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EH now has a Market Capitalization of 604.99M and an Enterprise Value of 597.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 109.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EH has reached a high of $17.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EH traded 604.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 396.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.54M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.77M with a Short Ratio of 8.77M, compared to 8.92M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.42M, up 112.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.18M and the low estimate is $24.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.