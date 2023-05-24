Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) was $7.65 for the day, down -3.89% from the previous closing price of $7.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612820 shares were traded. ENFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.62.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENFN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Groman Dan sold 15,048 shares for $8.34 per share. The transaction valued at 125,500 led to the insider holds 79,809 shares of the business.

Groman Dan sold 3,877 shares of ENFN for $37,452 on Apr 17. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 82,102 shares after completing the transaction at $9.66 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Groman Dan, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,877 shares for $10.94 each. As a result, the insider received 42,414 and left with 85,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENFN now has a Market Capitalization of 611.21M and an Enterprise Value of 570.27M. As of this moment, Enfusion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 263.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENFN has reached a high of $16.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.04.

Shares Statistics:

ENFN traded an average of 378.29K shares per day over the past three months and 444.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.80M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.63% stake in the company. Shares short for ENFN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $46M to a low estimate of $43.5M. As of the current estimate, Enfusion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.54M, an estimated increase of 22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.69M, an increase of 26.30% over than the figure of $22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.15M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $189M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $186.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.35M, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $234.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $237.03M and the low estimate is $231.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.